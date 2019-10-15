American Legion exploring security options after shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department released video of the moment officers arrested Keymo Johnson, the man accused of shooting and injuring five people at the American Legion on October 6.
The video shows officers approaching Johnson, instructing him to lay on the ground where they then put him in handcuffs.
Leadership from the American Legion Department of Indiana met with local officials from American Legion Post 354 on Friday, October 11. The meeting happened less than a week after the shooting.
Since the meeting, the local legion post is now exploring more security options.
American Legion Department of Indiana Communications Director Tim Sproles tells 14 News they are looking at changing the closing time and possibly implementing a strict members-only policy.
“From the point after the meeting now, it’s just going to pretty much be ongoing communication between this department and the post," said Sproles. "They want to kind of get back to form. They want to be able to provide that service to area veterans. Resiliency at a basis is something that veterans across the nation already hold.”
Last week Sproles told 14 News that the worst-case scenario would be pulling the charter from the local post, but says state legion leaders want to move forward to make it a safer environment for veterans.
