USI Women’s Soccer sees Winning Streak Snapped at Rockhurst

USI also holds a series lead over Lewis, 15-5-3, and captured a share of the 2018 GLVC regular season crown with a 2-1 double overtime victory in Romeoville, Illinois, on a last second goal by senior midfielder Courtney Spicer (Loveland, Ohio). The Eagles also had a goal by senior defender Loryn Willis (Cynthiana, Indiana) in the victory. Live coverage of USI Women’s Soccer can be found at GoUSIEagles.com.