USI Women’s Soccer sees Winning Streak Snapped at Rockhurst

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Soccer saw its five-match winning streak stopped at five with a 2-0 loss at Rockhurst University Sunday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri. The Eagles go to 8-3-0 overall and are 6-3-0 GLVC, while Rockhurst is 10-1-0 overall, 8-1-0 GLVC.
USI fell into a deep hole early as Rockhurst took a 2-0 lead on goals at 5:27 and 7:10. The Hawks took the 2-0 lead into the intermission after posting an 8-4 lead in shots and a 6-1 advantage in corner kicks.
In the second half, USI picked up the paces and had a greater share of the momentum, out shooting the Hawks, 9-5, but could not get a ball passed the Rockhurst defense.
USI returns to friendly surroundings of Strassweg Field next week for a two-match homestand, beginning with the University of Illinois Springfield Friday at 5 p.m. The homestand concludes October 20 at noon when the Eagles host Lewis University for annual Kick for the Cure match.
The Eagles hold the all-time series lead with Illinois Springfield, 8-0-2, and won last fall’s meeting, 1-0, at Strassweg Field on a goal by senior forward Emilie Blomenkamp (Smithton, Illinois).
USI also holds a series lead over Lewis, 15-5-3, and captured a share of the 2018 GLVC regular season crown with a 2-1 double overtime victory in Romeoville, Illinois, on a last second goal by senior midfielder Courtney Spicer (Loveland, Ohio). The Eagles also had a goal by senior defender Loryn Willis (Cynthiana, Indiana) in the victory. Live coverage of USI Women’s Soccer can be found at GoUSIEagles.com.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.