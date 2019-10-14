USI and Rockhurst Men Battle to Double-Overtime Tie

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Soccer and Rockhurst University battled to a 1-1 double-overtime tie Sunday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri. The Screaming Eagles see their record go to 3-5-3 overall and 3-4-2 in the GLVC, while Rockhurst goes to 4-5-2, 4-4-1 GLVC.
Rockhurst broke through the USI defense at 17:36 in a very tight first half. The Hawks, who carried the 1-0 lead through the intermission, had a 7-6 advantage over the Eagles in shots, while each team had three shots on-goal.
In the second half, the Eagles struck quickly to even the match, 1-1, at 47:20. USI senior forward Eric Ramirez (Vincennes, Indiana) scored his third goal of the season on a pair of assists by senior midfielder Sean Rickey (Columbia, Illinois) and senior midfielder Morgan Kelly (Shelbyville, Kentucky). The Eagles dominated the second half with a 7-4 lead in shots.
In overtime periods, the Eagles continued to have the momentum, getting seven chances to the Hawks four, but were unable to get the deciding tally. USI junior goalkeeper Justin Faas (Carmel, Indiana) picked up the tie and saw his record to 3-1-3 in 2019. Faas also made four saves in the 110 minute match.
USI returns to friendly surroundings of Strassweg Field next week for a two-match homestand, beginning with the University of Illinois Springfield Friday at 7:30 p.m. The homestand concludes October 20 when the Eagles host Lewis University for a 2:30 p.m. showdown.
The Eagles hold the all-time series lead with Illinois Springfield, 10-4-1, and has won the last four meetings. USI took last season’s meeting at Strassweg Field, 3-0, on goals by junior defender Justin Raines (Bartlett, Tennessee), Ramirez, and Rickey.
The all-time series between USI and Lewis is tied 23-23-2 after the Eagles defeated the Flyers, 3-0, last fall in Romeoville, Illinois, on goals on senior midfielder Adam Newman (Marion, Illinois), sophomore midfielder Drew Domalewski (Wentzville, Missouri), and sophomore midfielder Ryan Nevins (St. Peters, Missouri). USI has won three of the last five meetings versus the Flyers.
