Sunny & seasonable Monday, rain returns Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today will be a near-repeat of the nice, fall weather we saw Sunday. We are off to a cool start this morning with temperatures in the 40s, but those temperatures will climb to around 70° this afternoon under ample sunshine, which is exactly what we should expect this time of year.
Overnight, temperatures will fall back into the mid 40s as our skies remain clear.
Changes arrive tomorrow. Tuesday will start out mostly sunny, but our clouds will increase throughout the day as a cold front approaches from the west. Despite the clouds, Tuesday will be one of the warmer days this week with high temperatures in the mid 70s.
A few showers are possible Tuesday afternoon, but it looks like the best chance of rain will be Tuesday evening as a line of showers and storms moves through the region. Although a few thunderstorms are possible, we do not expect any severe weather. Most of us will pick up 0.1 to 0.3 inches of rain, but some locally higher amounts are possible.
The rain will move out by Wednesday morning, and sunshine returns! However, behind that cold front, our high temperatures will take another dip into the upper 50s on Wednesday with overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Our temperatures will steadily climb back through the 60s and into the 70s through the second half of the week. Rain chances return Saturday night and continue into early next week.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.