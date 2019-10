EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Another cold front will target the Tri-State on Tuesday afternoon and evening. Highs on Tuesday will climb into the mid 70s with southwest winds ahead of the system. Rain likely Tuesday evening and overnight, ending before dawn on Wednesday. Much colder air in place for Wednesday with daytime highs in the middle 50s. Slightly warmer each day into the weekend with more widespread rain possible Sunday and Monday.