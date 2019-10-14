Mater Dei girls soccer teams wins another sectional title

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Mater Dei girls won the Class 2A Sectional title with a short-handed 1-0 victory over scrappy Heritage Hills.
The Wildcats had to play almost the entire second half with only ten players because one player got a red card.
Not only that, but Mater Dei is also playing up a class due to the success factor. All this could not stop the two-time defending state champs from netting the program’s 12th sectional title.
“I didn’t yell at the official, I knew it was a foul, so you know, but we stepped up our whole team stepped up and played great team defense and really did what we needed to do to get the win," said Mater Dei coach Amy Weber. "You know, this group of girls has more heart in them than anyone I’ve ever seen and they just keep stepping it up and everything in the postseason.”
“It’s difficult, you have to give 110 percent 'cause there’s not another player on the team so you definitely have to work harder," said Ellsa Bonnell. "Most of the crosses I kinda sit back and watch to see what happens so I’m always the drop player, and so I really got to see the goal and felt like I was open and then just finished it.”
“It’s especailly exciting for all the work that we’ve done," said Miranda Nosko. "It’s definitely paid off. Going from 1A to 2A is a lttle bit of a difference, but we definitely work hard and help execute the practices that we’ve been doing.”
Mater Dei will now take on North Harrison in the Class 2A Regional at Jasper at 9 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.