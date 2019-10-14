EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Preparation was underway Sunday for a musical called Next To Normal that’s a part of Jacob Ball Wish Fund’s play for charity.
The story centers around a mother who is struggling after the loss of her son. It’s a touching story for the fund’s Executive Director Tiffany Ball, who lost her son six years ago after health complications.
Tiffany told us they do a play every year in his memory.
There is no ticket cost, but they ask for a donation that will benefit students with special needs.
“When I see all of these people come to support this Jacob Fund, and support these people who have put in a lot of time and effort for the show, it really kind of warms my heart," said Tiffany Ball. "It makes me feel like Jacob is really present with us, so it’s really special.”
Shows are Tuesday and Wednesday, October 15 and 16 at the Academy of Innovative Studies off Diamond Avenue. Both shows start at 7:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.