Huntingburg Airport expansion to start at the end of October

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Work is expected to begin by the end of October on the long-planned expansion of Huntingburg Airport.
The expansion, which has been in the works for a decade, is a two-part plan funded by nearly $7 million in grant money from the Federal Aviation Administration.
The first part consists of lengthening the runway an extra 500 feet and building a tunnel for County Road 200 West. The 500-foot expansion will take the runway onto the county road. This caused officials to put forth a plan to tunnel the road underneath the runway.
The second phase of the project will see the runway widened and new lights put on.
Jim Hunsicker, the airport board president, says the project will go a long way to helping the industries that already use the airport while hopefully attracting new business to their technology park as well.
“We have approximately 200 acres on the south side of the airport set aside for that and we’re hoping that will aid us in attracting either aeronautical or aviation type industry into the area which will bring in new jobs and diversity into our existing workforce," said Hunsicker. “The airport here I think is beneficial to the county and you know to the folks that are here. We’re very proud of our airport.”
The first phase of the project is expected to be completed in the Spring of 2021.
The second phase is still awaiting additional funding from the FAA before it can begin.
