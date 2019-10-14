Fake Filters? Made-up addresses, strange receipts and copycat websites reveal knock-offs on the market

The Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers tested known-counterfeit filters and genuine filters to determine whether the counterfeits effectively removed contaminants. The Water Quality Association, NSF and IAPMO performed the tests. The results showed counterfeit filters did not perform as well. This photo provided by AHAM illustrates how similar a counterfeit filter can look to an authentic filter. The one on the right is the counterfeit. (Source: Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers)