Evansville man killed Sunday is brother of 2015 murder victim

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man who died after being shot early Sunday morning, Laren Hall, is the brother of Javion Wilson.
Wilson, 17, was shot and killed in 2015. Carltez Taylor was charged in his death and sentenced to life without parole. That sentence was later revised to 80 years.
Hall shared his connection to his brother on his Facebook page. His posts include a photo at Wilson’s grave.
Police say Hall, 23, was shot in an alley behind W. Franklin Street and died around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
No one has been charged.
Tanner Holbrook spoke off camera with Hall’s family. He’ll have a live report tonight on 14 News.
