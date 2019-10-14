Change to EPD hiring process not approved at Merit Board meeting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Merit board heard a selection process proposal Monday at their meeting.
It could speed up the process of bringing qualified applicants on the department more quickly, but a motion made to vote on the matter died because there was no second.
The proposal addresses various portions of the hiring process, including initial application acceptance, physical assessment, an interview board of at least four members, interview prescreening, interview, and candidate eligibility.
The goal is to hire the best and most qualified, and to hire people, not a score.
“I don’t want to get farther behind where we can’t catch up. What really discourages me, what talent are we missing out on because of our process," said Sgt. Doug Schneider. "Is the process bigger than better decision making? Today it sounded like the process was more important. So, I’m hoping we move forward from this and we’re able to come to an agreement that everyone can live with.”
Sgt. Schneider says this would help the department be more competitive on the law enforcement market. The next merit board meeting is on the 28th. City council would have to adopt these changes.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.