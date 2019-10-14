Bill would require lab testing of CBD items sold in Illinois

CHICAGO (AP) - A proposed bill would require all CBD products sold in Illinois to meet testing requirements set by the state Department of Agriculture.
The Chicago Tribune reports that Rep. Bob Morgan, a Democrat from Deerfield, introduced the bill Oct. 2. Morgan says the legislation would help ensure that CBD products are safe for use.
CBD is a cannabis extract. It doesn't cause a high and can be used to alleviate anxiety or chronic pain. The products are generally unregulated.
Morgan says untested products would be removed from shelves. Non-compliance fines would start at $1,000.
Coco Meers is the co-founder of Chicago-based CBD company Equilibria. Meers says some CBD products could contain harmful pesticides or heavy metals and may not actually contain the promised amount of CBD.
