Annual fall leaf pick up begins Oct. 21 in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fall leaf pick up will begin soon in Evansville.
City officials say the annual leaf pick up will begin Monday, October 21, and will continue through Friday, December 13.
The annual service is available to city residents who pay for trash service with their water and sewer utility bill, including newly-annexed areas. Apartment complexes, mobile home communities, business and commercial customers are not eligible.
Leaves must be contained in biodegradable plastic or paper leaf bags or in containers, and they must be placed in manageable, organized piles on the same day of the regular trash service pick up. The bags and containers must be kept separate from the normal weekly trash.
The bags should be placed at the pick-up location before 6 a.m. on the normal days of collection. The bags should only be placed at the pick-up location on your normal day of trash collection.
Leaves not in biodegradable bags that do not meet these requirements will not be picked up. Residence with leaves not in biodegradable bags will be notified to re-bag their leaves in biodegradable bags and they will be picked up on the following week.
If a customer has put their leaves out according to the requirements yet feels they were missed, they should call Republic Services at 812-424-3345 within two days to report a possible missed pick up.
