Affidavit: Suspect wanted to cut woman’s finger off, feed it to her over stolen money

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two women are facing charges after police say another woman was kidnapped and held against her will.
According to an affidavit, officers went to the intersection of N. Garvin and Michigan around 7:30 Saturday night to check out a call about a person down.
Officers found a woman who told them she was being held hostage and she had jumped out of a second-story window to escape.
The victim told officers she had gone to the home in the 300 block of Garvin around 3 p.m. to smoke meth with 52-year-old Sonya Saunders and 45-year-old Angela Storey. The victim told police that after they got high, Saunders and Storey tied her up to a chair in a bedroom.
The victim says she was threatened with a knife and a stun gun was used on her at one point. She says she sat alone in the room for some time before she was to get free and jump out the window.
Police say they went to the home and Saunders was taken in for questioning. Storey was found by officers early Sunday morning hiding on top of a nearby roof.
According to the affidavit, Saunders told police the incident happened because the victim had stolen $65 from her and that she was tired of being robbed so she was taking matters into her own hands. The affidavit says Saunders wanter to cut the victim’s finger off and feed it to her.
Saunders is facing kidnapping, intimidation, and criminal confinement charges. Storey is facing charges of kidnapping and criminal confinement.
They are both being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on $3,000 bond.
