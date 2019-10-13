Wesleyan Women’s Soccer Kicks Way past Lake Erie

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s soccer team rebounded on Saturday afternoon to defeat Lake Erie College. The Panthers scored early and late in picking-up a 3-1 Great Midwest victory over the Storm.
Within the first minute of the game, the Panthers (4-6, 2-5 GMAC) utilized their speed to attack the LEC net. Natalie Hinchcliffe won a 50/50 ball and took it to the Storm’s (5-4-2, 2-4-1 GMAC) goal. Maneuvering around the defense Hinchcliffe’s shot traveled easily by and through the right side of the net.
The Panthers continued to apply pressure and spent a bulk of their time in the LEC zone. In the 41st minute Wesleyan struck again. This time Ally Boone found Sarah Haleman in front of the Storm’s net who put-away the second goal of the match. Taylor Rentchler made three first half saves, facing eight shots to preserve a 2-0 lead at the break.
Time seemingly moved slower in the second half as the Storm broke the seal on their first score of the match. After three consecutive corner kicks LEC scored. Haley Scherer recorded the lone score for the Storm.
The momentum had little chance to remain in green as the Panthers bounced back four minutes later. In the 67th minute Haleman fed a pass to Madisyn Hunt who broke free from 45 yards away. Hunt’s long run resulted in her 13th goal of the season as her speed secured a shot through the lower left of the net.
Rentchler made five more saves in the second half, finishing with eight. The Storm took 20 shots on the day, nine being on goal. The Panthers fired 24 shots, 11 being on goal. Hunt took six shots, four on goal with one score. Hinchcliffe added eight shots, four being on goal with one score. Haleman recorded five shots with one goal.
The Panthers will host Walsh on Thursday. The match at Panther Field is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM CT.
