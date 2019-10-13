UE Swimming & Diving Earns Pair of Wins over Eastern Illinois

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams picked up a pair of team wins at home, Saturday afternoon against Eastern Illinois.
The women’s team took the win 162-70, while the men won 121-79. The two winning scores mark the first two home wins for first year head coach Stu Wilson.
Highlighting the meet was a pool record by Sarah Jahns in the 200-yard backstroke. Jahns first place finish, 2:04.53 was almost two seconds faster than the previous record set back in 2013. Jahns also added a second place finish in the 200-yard freestyle with a 2:00.51 time.
Winning three events during the event was Paul Cozzens. The senior took first in the 200-yard IM (1:59.33), the 200-yard butterfly (1:57.34) and in the 200-yard breaststroke (2:13.87).
Sonsoles Aguayo took titles in the 100 (55.02) and 200-yard (1:57.31) freestyle, while also holding down the third leg of the 200-yard medley relay, helping the team earn first place.
Ashton Adams took first place in the 500 (5:23.93) and 1000-yard (11:00.97) freestyle races, while Maya Cunningham earned event championships in the 200 IM (2:12.55) and the 200 butterfly (2:09.93).
Natalie Gerad took first place in the 3-meter diving, while taking second in the 1-meter. Fae Keighley captured first in the 1-meter and second in the 3-meter.
Evansville is back in action next Friday (Oct. 18) as the Aces travel to McKendree University for a dual.
