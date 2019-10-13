Police: Intoxicated driver’s BAC 4 times legal limit

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A 45-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for a number of charges after a test showed his BAC was four times the legal limit.
According to the Huntingburg Police Department news release, they were called about a reckless driver on SR-64 shortly before 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Once officers found the driver, 45-year-old James Ashley, they saw his truck swerving and crossing the centerline. Officers tried to stop Ashley near US-231 for almost a mile before he finally pulled over, police say.
The news release says Ashley got out of the vehicle and officers then took him to the Huntingburg Police Department.
At the department, according to the release, a certified chemical test was given to Ashley, which showed his BAC was .321. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
Ashley was arrested for: Operating While Intoxicated, Operating While Intoxicated with BAC .15 and above, Operating While Intoxicated Endangering, Resisting Law Enforcement.
