Milder temps, more rain this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Scattered frost again on Sunday morning, but temps rebounded into the upper 60s by afternoon. Monday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with a high of 68. Increasing clouds appear on Tuesday with scattered showers possible by evening. Highs will rise into the lower 70s on Tuesday, for the warmest day of the week. Rain likely Wednesday and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Dry Thursday through the weekend with cooler than average temps.