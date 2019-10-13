Ky. Wesleyan Volleyball Calms the Storm in Three-Set Sweep

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - The shores of Lake Erie were tamed by the Kentucky Wesleyan College volleyball team on Saturday afternoon. The Panthers utilized a balanced attack in making short work of Lake Erie College in straight sets. Jaylen McEwen and Danielle Brouillette each reached double-figures in kills while Lydia Jackson set-up the offense with 21 assists.
The Panthers (8-8, 3-2 GMAC) committed just three total errors in jumping out to a 2-0 lead. Wesleyan won the first set 25-18 with only one error in the frame. Despite a late run by the Storm (7-12, 2-2 GMAC) the Panthers took advantage of their 18-9 first set led in closing out the frame. Wesleyan held a .419 attacking percentage in the first set while Brouillette recorded five kills.
The second set was not much different as the Panthers committed two errors in the frame while dispatching of the Storm 25-17. Wesleyan won 11 of 13 points in the middle of the second set to build a 16-11 lead and later won seven of the last nine points to close out the frame. The attacking percentage in the frame remained lofty at .387.
Another early lead grew considerably in the third set. After McEwen recorded a kill midway through the frame the Panthers held a 17-7 lead. With the cushion securely in hand, Wesleyan was able to absorb the late run by the Storm in closing out the match, 25-21.
McEwen finished with 13 kills while Brouillette added 10 kills and four blocks assists. Kylie Foster added 13 assists to complement Jackson’s 21. Nilah Roy recorded 15 digs.
The Panthers will travel to Indianapolis on Friday for the largest volleyball tournament in the country, the Midwest Region Crossover. Wesleyan will play three matches against GLVC and GLIAC opponents to be determined by league standing after this weekend.
