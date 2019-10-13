Jasper boys win 5th sectional championship

“Well this is a team that started 2-2-2, and one of those ties was to Harrison, so it’s not a team that we went through the whole season tearing everybody up," Jasper coach Kyle Kendall. "It’s a team that played close games all season long, and we knew we were learning from every one of those 80-minute games. Every tie we walked away from, we knew we got better. Every loss that was 1-0 early in the season, we knew we got better. Every one of those teams taught a lesson, and we came back home and worked on those lessons, and the boys really put everything together this week.”