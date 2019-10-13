Jasper boys win 5th sectional championship

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday was a big day of sectional soccer action where multiple champions were crowned. One of which was the Jasper Wildcats’ boys team.
The Black and Gold rolled through the class 3A sectional, beating Reitz 2-0, then upsetting Castle 2-1 and then triumphed over Harrison on Saturday 5-1 to claim the program’s fifth sectional title and the first since 2014.
Jackson Kabrick was the hero of the game Saturday with a hat trick as the Wildcats achieved the goal they’ve been working towards all season.
“Well this is a team that started 2-2-2, and one of those ties was to Harrison, so it’s not a team that we went through the whole season tearing everybody up," Jasper coach Kyle Kendall. "It’s a team that played close games all season long, and we knew we were learning from every one of those 80-minute games. Every tie we walked away from, we knew we got better. Every loss that was 1-0 early in the season, we knew we got better. Every one of those teams taught a lesson, and we came back home and worked on those lessons, and the boys really put everything together this week.”
“We were hoping to get this all year," said Jackson Kabrick. "We’ve been practicing the whole time, all the sprints, all the practices we’ve had, we’re just glad to come and get this done here. My teammates set me up really well, it was a great game all around. Our defense held the ball in and didn’t let them score much. So we were able to come out with the win.”
The Jasper boys will next take on Southport in the regional next Saturday up in Seymour, Indiana.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.