Investigation underway after fire at ISP trooper’s home

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - An investigation is underway after a fire at the home of an Indiana State Police trooper early Sunday.
According to ISP Jasper Post Sgt. David Henderson, ISP and the Fire Marshal are investigating the fire right now. Sgt. Henderson tells us the fire started sometime early Sunday at the trooper’s home in Tell City.
We are told by Sgt. Henderson that more information will be released sometime Sunday.
