Hard Rock Hotel under construction collapses in downtown New Orleans

“At Citadel Builders, we continue to process the tragic events that took place at our Hard Rock Hotel site in New Orleans Saturday morning. Our hearts are broken over the loss of life and for those injured, and our prayers are with them as well as their families. While spending much of the day trying to account for the whereabouts of the more than 100 workers who were on site at the time, we also engaged with local emergency officials to coordinate a plan to secure the building in a manner that is safe for the SAR team to enter. As a company, our priority has always been commited to the safety of our employees, our subcontractors, and everyone associated with our construction site. As already stated by New Orleans Fire Department, eighteen people were taken to local hospitals. Tragically, one fatality has been confirmed, and two individuals remain missing at this time. The next steps are very delicate, as one of the cranes needs to be secured before SAR can enter the building and stabilization can occur. Citadel representatives remain engaged and will be working with the City and engineering experts throughout the night and until a solution can be implemented. We would also like to recognize the efforts of the New Orleans first responders and officials from the Mayor’s office who have worked with us closely to secure the safety of the site and neighborhood.”