Gibson Southern QB Allen visits Notre Dame during USC weekend
Gibson Southern quarterback Brady Allen was back at Notre Dame this weekend for the Irish’s rivalry showdown with USC. (Source: Twitter: @bcallen18)
By Jared Goffinet | October 13, 2019 at 10:42 AM CDT - Updated October 13 at 10:42 AM

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson Southern quarterback Brady Allen was back at Notre Dame this weekend for the Irish’s rivalry showdown with USC.

Per, Irish Sports Daily, Allen has become one of the top targets for Notre Dame’s 2022 recruiting class.

The Gibson Southern quarterback has received a lot of attention from some big-time schools, like Ohio State and Notre Dame.

While the Irish have yet to make an official offer to Allen, several schools, which include in-state Big Ten teams, Indiana and Purdue, have made offers.

Allen and the Titans will be on the road this Friday to take on the Southridge Raiders.

