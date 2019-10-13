Coroner: Death investigation underway after man shot at Sportsman’s

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One person is dead after an early Sunday shooting at Sportsman’s Grille & Billiards.
According to the Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear, 23-year-old Laren Hall died after he was taken to Deaconess Hospital. Hall was shot at Sportsman’s bar on Franklin Street, the coroner says.
The news release from the coroner says Hall died a few minutes before 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
Evansville Central Dispatch tells us officers were called to the area near Sportman’s for shots fired around 12:45 a.m.
Coroner Lockyear says an autopsy is set for 1 p.m. Monday.
The Evansville Police Department and the Coroner’s Office are still investigating.
We will update this story with more information as soon as it is available.
