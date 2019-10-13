Arrest made in October 6 shooting that left 2 injured

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they’ve made an arrest in the October 6 shooting in the 1400 block of E. Oregon that injured two people.
Police say they arrested Kyronn Hendricks, 18, on a warrant on Sunday.
According to a press release, police believe Hendricks fired a handgun into an occupied car during a drug deal. Both victims were driven to a hospital for treatment and police say they are expected to survive.
Police spoke with several people at or near the shooting scene and investigators say they were able to identify Hendricks as the suspect.
Hendricks is in the Vanderburgh County Jail and faces attempted murder and robbery charges.
