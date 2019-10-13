Aces Women’s Soccer Falls on Senior Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville women’s soccer team drops senior day matchup to Drake, 1-0, Saturday afternoon at McCutchan Stadium.
The Purple Aces controlled most of the first half of action, out-shooting Drake 8-4 with three shots aimed at goal.
The deciding goal came in 41st minute, with Drake’s Cassie Rohan bouncing a shot into goal.
In the second half the Aces could not find the equalizer, even with Mikayla Harvey recording two close shots at the end of the match, at the 76th and 83rd mark.
The Purple Aces recorded a season high eight corner kicks, including six in the first half. Goalkeeper Michaela Till recorded five saves in 90-minutes.
Evansville is back in action at home on Wednesday, as they take on Missouri State at 6 p.m.
