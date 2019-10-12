‘Tremendously sad day’ for ISP after trooper’s death late Fri.

TIPPECANOE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police are mourning the death of one of their brothers after a late Friday crash.
According to the news release from ISP, Trooper Peter Stephan, 27-years-old, of Lafayette, Indiana, was killed around 10:30 p.m. Friday when his car went off the road and hit a utility pole.
The news release from ISP says Trooper Stephan’s car rolled at least once before it hit the pole.
ISP says Trooper Stephan was en route to another trooper, who had called for help, before his crash.
“This is a tremendously sad day for the entire Indiana State Police family," said Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter. "We will band together as we always do in support of Trooper Stephan’s family, friends, and co-workers.”
The news release says Trooper Stephan is survived by his six-month-old daughter and his wife.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.