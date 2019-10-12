Chilly weather, rain doesn’t stop Friday crowd at Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It was a chilly and rainy Friday in the Tri-State, but that didn’t stop people from coming out to the Fall Festival.
In fact, many of them came prepared for the weather. People came dressed in layers, jackets, hoodies and ponchos.
People also seemed to be buying warm foods and drinks, like soup and hot chocolate.
The weather was a big change from earlier this week.
“It was nice the beginning of the week, and I guess I just waited too late,” said Margaret Stanley, who lives in Mt. Vernon. “I was going to browse and eat, but I think I’m just going to go on home. Maybe try again tomorrow.”
“Whenever I was trying to find a parking space, they were ample," Stanley said." Usually, by this day of the week, you can’t get a parking spot, and there was plenty of parking spots to be had, so I think it’s down way below what they would normally have.”
For the rest of Friday night at the Fall Festival, they got a couple of bands set to play as well as the Amateur Hour finals.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.