Another frosty night, milder weather on the way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It has been a sunny but chilly Saturday across the Tri-State. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s under clear skies, and some patchy frost may develop late tonight into early Sunday. For that reason, another Frost Advisory has been issued from 1 a.m. until 8 a.m. Sunday.
The sunny skies continue both Sunday and Monday, but the temperatures will be about 10° warmer than today. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70° with overnight lows in the 40s both days, which is normal for mid-October.
A warm front will usher in some warmer air from the southwest on Tuesday morning, bringing our temperatures into the mid 70s. However, it will be quickly followed by a cold front Tuesday evening, which will bring us scattered rain chances beginning Tuesday afternoon and continuing into the night.
Behind that cold front, our skies will clear Wednesday, but our high temperatures will drop back into the upper 50s with overnight lows in the upper 30s.
