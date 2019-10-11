West Side Nut Club Half Pot passes half-mill mark

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Fall Festival half pot has passed the half a million mark.
The lines were longer on Thursday for the half pot than we have seen all week. Despite more than 100 food vendors, the carnival rides, the talent show, and parade, the half pot has stolen the spotlight.
Thursday night, the pot crossed the $400,000 mark.
It didn’t take long Friday morning for the total pot to get over $500,000.
Ticket sales close at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
