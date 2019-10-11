West Side Nut Club Half Pot passes $400k mark

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have been watching with you all week as the Fall Festival half pot soars and it is going to continue to grow.
The lines were longer on Thursday for the half pot than we have seen all week.
Despite more than 100 food vendors, the carnival rides, the talent show, and parade, the half pot has stolen the spotlight.
Shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday, the jackpot total was at $355,575. Within the span of a few hours, the pot crossed the $400,000 mark.
We have found out the container, which collects the tickets from which the winner will be pulled, is printing about 3,600 tickets an hour.
But who will be the lucky one? And how much will the winner walk away with?
Well, it is hard to say because there are still two days left. Ticket sales close at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
If you win, it would be enough to buy 100,000 jugs of apple cider and 200,000 pronto pups.
Regardless of how many tickets you buy, all it takes is that lucky one.
