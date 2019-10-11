Touchdown Live Week 8

By Jared Goffinet | October 11, 2019 at 3:15 PM CDT - Updated October 11 at 3:15 PM

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - High school football season continues as we enter week eight.

We will be tracking more than 15 games around the Tri-State throughout the night.

1) Hopkins County Central vs Calloway County - 7 p.m.

2) Johnston City vs Carmi - 7 p.m.

3) North vs Castle - 7 p.m.

4) Mater Dei vs Central - 7 p.m.

5) Edwards County vs Fairfield - 7 p.m.

6) Heritage Hills vs Forest Park - 6:30 p.m.

7) Tell City vs Gibson Southern - 7 p.m.

8) Apollo vs Henderson County - 7 p.m.

9) Hopkinsville vs Madisonville - 7 p.m.

10) Harrison vs Memorial - 7 p.m.

11) Princeton vs Mt. Vernon - 7 p.m.

12) Tecumseh vs North Posey - 7 p.m.

13) Bosse vs Reitz - 7 p.m.

14) Boonville vs South Spencer - 7 p.m.

15) Pike Central vs Southridge - 6 p.m.

16) Perry central vs Springs Valley - 6:30 p.m.

17) Mt. Carmel vs Vincennes Lincoln - 7 p.m.

18) Jasper vs Washington - 6:30 p.m.

