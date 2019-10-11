Rain moving out, colder weather moving in

As the rain moves out, colder weather is moving in. Temperatures will be falling through the 50s and into the 40s this evening before bottoming out in the mid 30s by the end of the night. It may also be a bit breezy out there this evening, but as the winds calm and our skies clear overnight, we may see some patchy frost develop. A Frost Advisory has now been issued for most of the Tri-State from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday.