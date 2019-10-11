Rain moving out, colder weather moving in

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The rain hit a little earlier than originally forecast today, but the good news is it will also move out sooner! A few scattered showers will remain possible this evening, but it looks like the rain will taper off completely between 7 and 9 p.m., so many of the high school football games, especially in the western half of the Tri-State, will be dry!
As the rain moves out, colder weather is moving in. Temperatures will be falling through the 50s and into the 40s this evening before bottoming out in the mid 30s by the end of the night. It may also be a bit breezy out there this evening, but as the winds calm and our skies clear overnight, we may see some patchy frost develop. A Frost Advisory has now been issued for most of the Tri-State from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday.
Saturday will be sunny, but it will also be the coolest day we have had since the spring! High temperatures will only make it into the upper 50s to low 60s with overnight lows in the upper 30s, so you will want a jacket for the finally day of the Nut Club Fall Festival.
The sunshine continues Sunday and Monday, but it won’t be quite so chilly. Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s to low 70s both days, which is pretty normal for mid-October.
A warm front will move in from the southwest Monday night into Tuesday morning, but it will be quickly followed by a cold front Tuesday night. The passage of those two fronts will bring us scattered rain Tuesday, especially in the afternoon and evening, but those fronts will also impact our temperatures.
Thanks to the warm front, Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid 70s, but behind the cold front, we will fall back into the upper 50s to low 60s on Wednesday with overnight lows in the upper 30s.
