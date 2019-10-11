Rain Friday; Chilly Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The strongest autumn cold front to date plows through today. The front will usher in the biggest rain since late August. Most areas haven’t recorded more than ¼ inch rain since then. Showers and a few thunderstorms arrive as high temps reach the low to mid-70’s. However, temps will fall into the upper 60’s to 70-degrees this afternoon. The severe weather threat is low.