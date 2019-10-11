Rain Friday; Chilly Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The strongest autumn cold front to date plows through today. The front will usher in the biggest rain since late August. Most areas haven’t recorded more than ¼ inch rain since then. Showers and a few thunderstorms arrive as high temps reach the low to mid-70’s. However, temps will fall into the upper 60’s to 70-degrees this afternoon. The severe weather threat is low.
Temps sink well below normal through the weekend. In the wake of the front, temps will tumble into the upper 30’s/lower 40’s Saturday morning. Breezy and cool during the afternoon as high temps only reach the mid to upper 50’s. On Sunday…expect sunny skies as temps climb into the upper 60’s during the afternoon.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.