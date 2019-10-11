Prosecutor’s Office: Man sentenced to 22 years for Child Molesting

Prosecutor’s Office: Man sentenced to 22 years for Child Molesting
By Jared Goffinet | October 10, 2019 at 7:38 PM CDT - Updated October 10 at 7:48 PM

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A 26-year-old man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to two counts of Child Molesting.

According to the news release from the Posey County Prosecutor’s Office, Carlampio Lopez, 26, was sentenced on Thursday to 22 years in prison for the charges.

The release says per Lopez’s guilty plea, he admitted to molesting two children, who were both under 14 years old, around June of 2018. Police records show Lopez was living with the two children and their mother.

The release from the prosecutor’s office says the children told a family friend about the abuse.

After Lopez was confronted about the abuse allegations, he fled to Alabama before eventually being arrested there, the release says.

The Posey County Prosecutor’s Office also says Lopez is being detained by ICE because he is in the country illegally. After his prison sentence is complete he will be deported from the United States, the release says.

