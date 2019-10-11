Price Less Foods on Evansville’s west side to close

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Price Less Foods on Evansville’s west side will be closing in the coming weeks.
Craig Knies with Houches Industries could not give us an exact date, just that it will be closing in the coming weeks.
He said 35 people work at that store in the University Shopping Center off the Lloyd Expressway.
He said the company will be working to shuffle employees to other stores, including the new Crossroads IGA next to Harrison High School. That store is set to open on December 4.
