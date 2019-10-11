Patriots RB named Azzip Pizza Touchdown Live POTW

Lincoln City, Ind. (WFIE) - Last Friday featured a lot of great performances, including one player taking home the Touchdown Live Player of the Week crown.
The winner for week seven is Heritage Hills’ Phoenix Rodgers.
Against Southridge last Friday, Rodgers posted 84 yards on six rushes and found the endzone twice. He was also unstoppable on defense as he finished with seven tackles and an interception.
“He has been basically one of the back-up running backs, but really he’s become one of our leading running backs," Patriots Head Coach Todd Wilkerson says. "He subs both our slot position and our fullback position so he gets plenty of touches and he’s made some outstanding runs this year.”
“Throughout this season I’ve been really trying to work on becoming a better running back and keeping up with some of our starters," Rodgers explains. "I just love playing with these guys, they’re just all my brothers and it’s been a fun year. It means a lot to me, I’m glad that our O-line is blocking well for us and everybody else is making just plays happen and I’m grateful for it.”
Rodgers and the Patriots set out in search of their eighth win on Friday, doing so, of course, means one game closer to another undefeated regular season and a conference championship.
Heritage Hills and Forest Park are set to square off at Ranger Field at 6:30 p.m.
