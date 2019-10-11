2 more solar farms heading to Boonville

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Not one, but two more solar farms are heading to Boonville in 2020 and Mayor Charlie Wyatt is hoping it will lower monthly water bills.
The solar plants will be located at the water well in Spencer County and the water treatment plant in Bullocktown.
Mayor Wyatt told us right now an average water and sewer bill is about $57. City officials are hoping that with these solar panels that’s all going to change.
The city received a federal grant of $630,000 that will create a new well solar field, water treatment plant solar field, and a network metering system.
The metering system will be all electronic, allowing the city to use the manpower for other projects.
This is a part of the Mayor and Boonville City Council's long term plan to keep utility costs in check for the future.
“The citizens on fixed incomes as well as working families we want to try and look out for their needs where is it affordable for them to live in the city of Boonville,” said Mayor Wyatt.
The mayor said the project will save the city nearly $17,000 a month and should help lower monthly bill costs.
They are hoping this project will be done by the end of 2020.
