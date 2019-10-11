Man taken to hospital after two-county chase ends in crash

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man is in the hospital after a chase over county lines.
Deputies were called the area of Baden Strasse in Jasper over a man with a gun late Thursday night.
He was then found driving recklessly in the Walmart parking lot. Deputies say that’s when he took off on US 231 into Haysville and then crashed on State Road 56 in Orange County.
Deputies say he had to be cut from the car. He was taken to Memorial Hospital but then flown to St. Vincent in Evansville. We’re still working on getting his condition this morning.
He’s facing several charges.
