Henderson Co. man electrocuted while working on utility pole in northern Indiana

STEUBEN CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Henderson Co. man is dead after an incident in northern Indiana.
According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called around 9:30 Thursday morning to the area of SR 120 near CR 25 E in Steuben County’s rural Jamestown Township on a report of a person being actively electrocuted.
The sheriff’s office says first responders found a man partially in a hole in the ground at the base of a utility pole, and appeared to be deceased.
Crews weren’t able to get to the victim initially due to live electrical wires near him.
After utility crews were able to make the area safe, the victim was recovered from the hole and identified as 29-year-old Cody Griffin, of Reed, KY.
The sheriff’s office says Griffin was doing contract work on the utility pole at the time of the incident.
The incident is under investigation and we’ll keep you updated.
