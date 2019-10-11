Chris Hemsworth sends video to Kentucky woman

ROBARDS, Ky. (WFIE) - Actor Chris Hemsworth sent a video to a woman from Robards, Kentucky.
Michele Adams has stage four, terminal cancer. She tells us she was given six months to live about eight years ago, and she’s been fighting ever since.
Michele’s daughter made it a mission to get her a meeting with the Marvel actor.
Eventually, word got to Hemsworth, who responded with this video.
“I know you are going through an incredibly challenging time at the moment, but I also know you’ve got a lot of friends and family who are giving you a lot of support, and I wanted to send you all of my love and support too and say you are the best. You are an inspiration through your strength and courage so, alright, lots of love," Hemsworth told Michele in the video.
Michele says when she first saw the video, she thought it was fake.
She says Thor has been her favorite Avenger. She even named her service dog Thor.
Friends and family are now trying to get Michele’s story to the Ellen show.
