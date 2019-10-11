Boonville to put in $700k from state and city for bettering streets

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Governor Eric Holcomb passed out nearly $100 million in funding for road construction projects to dozens of Indiana communities.
Boonville is one of those cities and leaders there have big plans for the money.
They say $561,000 will go toward paving streets, fixing pit holes and making the city of Boonville more accessible to all.
Mayor Wyatt says he wants to add more sidewalk ramps so the city is more wheelchair friendly.
He says the streets of Boonville are in need of an upgrade.
“The number one issue is streets, streets, streets, and streets," Mayor Wyatt said. "We hear that when we walk the neighborhoods. Go door to door, I mean that’s the cry that everybody wants everybody likes something nice and smooth to ride on.”
With the money from the state, Boonville will put in a total of $700,000 into bettering those streets.
