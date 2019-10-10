Wet Friday, Chilly Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures spiked in the lower 80s for our warmest day of the week. An approaching cold front will trigger a few scattered showers tonight, with more widespread rainfall on Friday. Lows will drop into the lower 60s by Friday morning. Temps will rise to near 70 during a breezy and wet Friday. Once the front clears the Tri-State, skies will clear and temperatures will plunge into the lower 40s and upper 30s by Saturday morning. Saturday will be sunny and brisk with highs near 60.
