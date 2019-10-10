Warmer today, rainy tomorrow, chilly Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After three days of beautiful, sunny weather, changes begin arriving today. We are off to a cool start this morning with temperatures in the mid 50s under partly cloudy skies. We’ll keep those partly cloudy skies through most of the morning, but it will turn mostly cloudy as we head into the afternoon. A few isolated showers are also possible this afternoon and evening, but most of us will stay dry. Despite the clouds and rain chances, today will be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.
Overnight, our skies will remain mostly cloudy, and our temperatures will be unseasonably mild, only falling into the mid 60s! There is still a slight chance of isolated showers overnight, but most of the rain will hold off until Friday.
Scattered showers are likely, and a few thunderstorms are possible throughout the day on Friday, but it looks like the best chance for any heavy rain or thunderstorms is in the afternoon and evening. The good news is that we do not expect any severe storms Friday. The bad news is that this rain will likely impact what is typically one of the busiest days at the Nut Club Fall Festival as well as several Friday night football games. In total, most of us will pick up 0.25-0.5” of rain, but some locations, mainly west of I-69, could see closer to 0.75”.
Behind the cold front bringing us that rain, temperatures will drop! Highs will be in the lower 70s Friday, but overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s as our skies clear and that cooler air takes over. Saturday will be sunny, but temperatures will only make it into the low 60s, so it will likely be the coolest day we have seen since May!
Temperatures climb back into the upper 60s to low 70s Sunday and Monday as the sunshine continues, but rain returns Tuesday followed by another cooldown Wednesday.
