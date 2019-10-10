Warmer today, rainy tomorrow, chilly Saturday

Scattered showers are likely, and a few thunderstorms are possible throughout the day on Friday, but it looks like the best chance for any heavy rain or thunderstorms is in the afternoon and evening. The good news is that we do not expect any severe storms Friday. The bad news is that this rain will likely impact what is typically one of the busiest days at the Nut Club Fall Festival as well as several Friday night football games. In total, most of us will pick up 0.25-0.5” of rain, but some locations, mainly west of I-69, could see closer to 0.75”.