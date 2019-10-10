USI, students remain under boil advisory after water main break

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday’s water main break on the west side continues to cause problems.
It happened on Redbank Road and many are still under a boil advisory, including students at the University Of Southern Indiana.
The students here at USI rely on the university to supply a lot of their needs, like water. With that boil advisory in effect, the university is going above and beyond to make sure these students have exactly what they need.
Evansville Water and Sewer declared a boil advisory late Wednesday after the water line break. The advisory has closed down two dining options, but most are still open and supplying students with free bottles of water.
Students can find bottles of water in their academic buildings, housing, and common areas.
“I was walking to my class, and I was like ‘Oh my gosh I’m so thirsty,’ and then I just see a packet of water bottles right underneath one of the fountains, and I’m like ‘Oh my gosh whoever did this thank you,’” recalls USI Freshman Luis Zepeda.
There is no official word of when that boil advisory will be over or exactly what caused that water line break, but USI officials tell us they are going to continue to supply water for their students as long as they need it.
