Polls show close divide over Trump impeachment and removal

While opinions of President Bill Clinton and support for his removal from office moved slightly throughout 1998 and 1999, he emerged largely unscathed. According to polling by Gallup, support for Clinton's removal reached no more than about a third of Americans throughout impeachment proceedings over Clinton's handling of allegations of his extramarital affair with Monica Lewinsky, a White House intern. Before, during and after the impeachment process, Clinton's job approval was much higher than that of Trump.