Newburgh holds another public meeting about Lou Dennis Community Park

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Newburgh continues to show the public plans for the new Lou Dennis Community Park.
Town leaders held a forum Thursday morning to get feed back from residents.
Officials held similar meetings before but wanted to reach people who might not be able to come to an evening meeting.
They say overall the feed back is positive.
“I think the overall is that people are supportive of it. I think they want to see the park renovated, they want to see it updated. Everyone just has their own personal wants or needs or concerns and we’re trying to address all of those,” said Newburgh Facilities Coordinator Andrea Balboni."
Officials say that they hope to apply for the bond in the next five months.
