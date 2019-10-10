New information sheds light on death of Evansville soldier

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - New information shows emergency personnel took nearly an hour to respond to an accident, which killed a Evansville soldier.
As we reported last November, Evansville native, and U.S. Army Sgt. Drew Watters was killed during a training accident at Joint Base Lewis McCord in Washington.
The News Tribune in Tacoma, Washington filed a Freedom of Information Act request to see the death investigation findings.
In the days following Sgt. Watters’s tragic death, we learned that he was pinned by a stryker.
According to the News Tribune, the accident occurred while Sgt. Watters was sitting down on a break between missions around 6:30 a.m. The report stated that the vehicle was operated “without the use of mandatory ground guides or using the stryker’s rear-facing camera.”
The report goes on to say that Sgt. Watters may not have heard the vehicle, as others were idling in the area. The incident was reported immediately, but emergency personnel did not arrive until almost an hour later.
Sgt. Watters was 23-years-old at the time of his death. He was survived by his wife Carley and their son.
We dug into this and found Watters’s death is one more 5,000 blamed on military accidents since 2006.
A congressional report shows in that time nearly two times as many American Service Members have been killed in accidents compared to those killed in action. Pentagon officials told the Washington Post they are working with every military branch to implement new training safety measures.
