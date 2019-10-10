Man facing charges after he left scene of Posey Co. crash, ISP says

Man facing charges after he left scene of Posey Co. crash, ISP says
October 10, 2019 at 7:05 AM CDT - Updated October 10 at 7:05 AM

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Posey County man is accused of driving under the influence and leaving the scene of a wreck.

State police say 32-year-old Michael Fuhs, of Wadesville, was driving on Stierly Road Wednesday when he crossed the center line and sideswiped an SUV. That SUV ended up in a ditch and troopers say Fuhs didn’t stop

Michael D. Fuhs, 32.
Michael D. Fuhs, 32. (Source: Indiana State Police)

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

After the crash, troopers say another driver saw a damaged pickup truck driving at high-speed north of Stierly Road. That driver followed the pickup to a home on Winery Road before returning to Stierley Road and finding the crash.

State police found Fuhs as his house on Winery Road. He’s facing a couple of charges including DUI.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.