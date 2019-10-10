Man facing charges after he left scene of Posey Co. crash, ISP says

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Posey County man is accused of driving under the influence and leaving the scene of a wreck.
State police say 32-year-old Michael Fuhs, of Wadesville, was driving on Stierly Road Wednesday when he crossed the center line and sideswiped an SUV. That SUV ended up in a ditch and troopers say Fuhs didn’t stop
The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
After the crash, troopers say another driver saw a damaged pickup truck driving at high-speed north of Stierly Road. That driver followed the pickup to a home on Winery Road before returning to Stierley Road and finding the crash.
State police found Fuhs as his house on Winery Road. He’s facing a couple of charges including DUI.
