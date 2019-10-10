Man appears in court days after 5 people shot outside American Legion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man accused of shooting five people at the American Legion in Evansville was back in court on Thursday.
Keymo Johnson, 37-years-old, is charged with three counts of attempted murder, two counts of battery by means of a deadly weapon, and four counts of criminal mischief.
Investigators say Johnson got into an argument with one of the victims while inside the building and was told to leave. Officials say when that victim walked outside, Johnson started shooting.
He also hit other people too.
Johnson is facing several charges including attempted murder.
